thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKAMY remained flat at $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,883. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59). thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

About thyssenkrupp

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.1043 dividend. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.90%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

