TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Up 2.4%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.05. 175,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 461,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TIMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get TIM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIM

TIM Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TIM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.