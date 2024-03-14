Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,978. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

