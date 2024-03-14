TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTC remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Thursday. 214,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. TMT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

