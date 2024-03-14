Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TKYMY stock remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

