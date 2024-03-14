Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of TOELY remained flat at $126.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 209,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

