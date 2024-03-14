Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

