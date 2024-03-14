Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.