Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TNXP opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

