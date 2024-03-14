Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.42. 86,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 229,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRML. Truist Financial began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $17,616,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

