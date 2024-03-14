Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 1,262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.4 days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get Towngas Smart Energy alerts:

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.