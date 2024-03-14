Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 1,262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.4 days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Towngas Smart Energy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.