Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $97.75 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $106.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

