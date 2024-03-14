Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $97.75 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $106.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.