Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,754 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,763% compared to the typical volume of 268 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 149,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,939.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KGS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Gas Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.7 %

KGS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 370,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.