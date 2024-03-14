Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $224.00

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $221.91, with a volume of 70221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.49.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

