Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $303,000.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,866,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 4.1 %

TZOO stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

