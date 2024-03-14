TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 14th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 33,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

