Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the February 14th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Trimax Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Trimax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Trimax Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trimax
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.