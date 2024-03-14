Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 170.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,148 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 407,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.