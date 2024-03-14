Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after buying an additional 3,429,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,412. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $162.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

