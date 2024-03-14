Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.44 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.59. 945,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

