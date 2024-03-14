Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $273.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

