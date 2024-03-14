Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,443 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.33. 400,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

