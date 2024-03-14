TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.80

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.43 ($1.06), with a volume of 285065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.05).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.34 million and a PE ratio of -1,019.19.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is -8,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,243.43). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

