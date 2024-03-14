Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Twilio stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

