U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.50 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.