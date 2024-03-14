Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.