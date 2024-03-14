UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $60.21.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

