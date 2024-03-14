UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of UCB stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $60.21.
UCB Company Profile
