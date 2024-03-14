Ultra Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $126.89 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,411.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00609894 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00147592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00019591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001212 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.36144002 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,030,951.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

