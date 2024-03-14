Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the February 14th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

