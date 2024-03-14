Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
