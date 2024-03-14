Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
UNB stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
