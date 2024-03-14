Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

UNB stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Union Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

