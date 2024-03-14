Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $244.69. 279,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,658. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

