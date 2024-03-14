Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 201,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,145,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.