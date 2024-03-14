Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $13.75 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00019436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $8.23 billion and $265.23 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 13.99406874 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 964 active market(s) with $260,412,803.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

