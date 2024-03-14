United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 2.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.32. 2,368,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,129,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

