United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

