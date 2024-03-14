UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 155.6% in February

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.8112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

