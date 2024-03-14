Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III Sells 26,333 Shares of Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 157,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.