Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Tricia D. Smith Sells 6,250 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,442,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

