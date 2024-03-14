Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $3.66.
About Urbana
