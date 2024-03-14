Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Urbana Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

