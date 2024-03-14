Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.35

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.35 and last traded at $152.10, with a volume of 1090399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.