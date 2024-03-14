Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.20 and a 52-week high of $181.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

