Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.04. 212,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,254. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.20 and a one year high of $180.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

