Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $100.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

