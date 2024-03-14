Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,969,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

