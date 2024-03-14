Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 1,978,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,028,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

