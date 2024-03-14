Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 104,433 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.67% of TransDigm Group worth $4,977,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $15,433,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.40 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,207.58. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $982.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,776 shares of company stock worth $105,785,162. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.