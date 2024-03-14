Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,509,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $4,820,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

