Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.61 Billion Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Schlumberger worth $7,609,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

