Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $5,131,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock worth $35,850,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

