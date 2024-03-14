Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 55,286 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,798,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $6,924,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

